Pattaya Parents Warned: Claw machine curiosity could trap your child — U.S. incident shows real risk

PATTAYA, Thailand – A lighthearted trip to the mall could turn into a serious scare if parents aren’t careful: local officials are warning Pattaya parents to keep a close eye on young children around claw machines, after a real-life incident in the U.S. where a toddler ended up trapped inside one of the popular prize machines.

The warning follows an incident that occurred on July 7 in Mason, Ohio. Surveillance footage from a local shopping mall showed a curious 3-year-old boy inspecting a claw machine filled with plush toys. Fascinated by the toy chute, the child bent down to take a closer look — and somehow managed to squeeze his way up through the opening and into the machine, becoming completely stuck inside among the stuffed animals.







Emergency responders quickly arrived after being notified. They carefully moved the machine to a nearby shop and opened the back panel, safely freeing the boy. Thankfully, the child was unharmed and reunited with his father.

While this incident ended safely, it’s a clear reminder of how quickly things can go wrong — especially for small children drawn to the bright lights and tempting prizes of these machines.

In Pattaya, where shopping malls, arcades, and entertainment zones are common, claw machines are everywhere. Authorities are urging parents to stay vigilant and never leave children unattended near them.

“Claw machines may look harmless, but their openings are often large enough for toddlers to squeeze through,” a Pattaya official said. “Once inside, they’re trapped, frightened, and at risk.”

Safety Tips for Parents:

-Supervise young children closely in malls and arcades.

-Don’t allow children to insert hands, heads, or bodies into prize chutes.

-If an incident occurs, contact mall security or emergency services immediately — don’t try to force the machine open yourself.

As one concerned Pattaya parent put it: “We’ve all seen kids try to reach in for a toy — but never thought they’d actually climb inside.”

In a city full of lights and distractions, it’s an important reminder: fun and safety must go hand in hand.



































