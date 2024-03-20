Oil smuggling ring busted in Gulf of Thailand

SATTAHIP, Thailand – Maritime sources alerted authorities to a significant oil smuggling operation occurring approximately 100 nautical miles off Sattahip District, Chonburi Province on March 19. Law enforcement launched an operation, resulting in the seizure of five oil smuggling vessels and the confiscation of over 400,000 litres of illegal oil. All individuals involved in the illicit activity have been apprehended and are currently detained pending further investigation.







In response to this discovery, authorities are now gearing up to expand their financial investigation in a bid to dismantle the entire oil smuggling network. Their focus is set on targeting both individuals directly involved in the smuggling operation and influential figures orchestrating the illicit trade behind the scenes. Key to their efforts will be witness testimonies and the gathering of concrete evidence to build a robust case against the network.

Pol Gen. Kraiboon Suadsong, director of the National Police Bureau’s Oil Smuggling Suppression Centre has tasked the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) under the leadership of Pol. Lt. Gen. Jiraphop Puridet, to spearhead the operation targeting oil smuggling activities in the Gulf of Thailand. He was aboard the “Chaijinda” patrol vessel to command the operation. He is expected to visit Sattahip Police Station to oversee the investigation and review the operation’s outcome.









































