Renovated Phratamnak Hill Road to boost tourism in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – The completion of Phratamnak Hill Road in Jomtien marks a significant milestone in the area’s tourism development initiative. Aimed at enhancing convenience and accessibility for tourists, the project seeks to improve the overall tourism experience in Jomtien.







The road provides tourists with better connectivity to popular destinations such as the Big Buddha Temple, Naval Radio Station Hill (Khao Sor Tor Ror), and nearby hotels and resorts. This development is expected to streamline travel logistics and enable smoother exploration of the area’s attractions.

Additionally, the completion of Phratamnak Hill Road presents an opportunity to boost tourism in emerging areas of Pattaya, supporting sustainable economic growth and local businesses. The scenic backdrop of Pattaya Bay, combined with the road’s convenience, is anticipated to offer visitors a memorable tourism experience.









































