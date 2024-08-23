Oil slick spotted near Bang Saray Beach sparks environmental concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – A significant oil slick was discovered in the waters of Sattahip, approximately 4 nautical miles from Bang Saray Beach, sparking concerns among local residents and environmentalists. The slick, spanning over 2 kilometres in length, was first reported in the afternoon, raising alarms about its potential impact on marine life and the local tourism industry.







Udom Jittthanom, chairman of the Bang Saray Community Enterprise for Tourism and Sports, confirmed the extent of the contamination following an investigation conducted via speedboat and aerial footage. He revealed that the oil slick was initially spotted by a fellow boat operator near Khram Island and had since spread towards Koh Ped and the Royal Thai Navy’s Chumphol Naval School, edging closer to Bang Saray Beach.

The discovery has prompted local fishermen and residents to call for swift action from relevant authorities. They fear that if the contamination is not addressed immediately, it could cause significant damage to marine ecosystems and severely impact the tourism sector, which is a vital part of the local economy.

Udom has already notified Mayor Somwang Eamdee of Bang Saray Municipality, urging for prompt measures to prevent the slick from reaching the beach and exacerbating the environmental and economic damage. Local authorities are expected to launch an investigation into the source of the spill. They aim to determine whether the slick resulted from illegal discharge or accidental leakage, and to hold responsible parties accountable.

The situation is being closely monitored, with further updates expected as authorities continue to assess the environmental impact and take necessary actions to mitigate the damage.






































