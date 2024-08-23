Mayor urges layout revisions and permits for Pattaya Boat Show 2025 

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 20, the Pattaya Water Sport Club presented the event layout and preliminary plans for the highly anticipated Pattaya Boat Show 2025 to Mayor Poramet Ngampichet at City Hall. The event underscores the city’s ambition to solidify its status as a premier global maritime destination.







Scheduled to take place at Bali Hai Pier from February 12-16, 2025, the Pattaya Boat Show 2025 aims to spotlight the latest products, services, and technologies in boating, water sports, and the maritime industry. Attendees can look forward to a variety of activities, including water rescue training, beginner boating lessons, fishing competitions, boat rides, and cutting-edge technology exhibitions. The show will also feature concerts by renowned artists, providing entertainment for both tourists and investors.

The event’s primary goal is to attract international investors and tourists with a keen interest in water activities. In turn, this is expected to generate significant economic benefits for Pattaya and Thailand, enhancing the city’s global profile.

While expressing strong support for the event, Mayor Poramet and his team identified several challenges that must be addressed. Concerns were raised about parking limitations and the potential impact of nearby structures on the event space. Furthermore, given the venue’s maritime location and use of the pier, organizers must obtain permission from the Pattaya Regional Marine Department.

The mayor recommended that event organizers revise the layout to better suit the venue’s characteristics and collaborate closely with the relevant authorities to secure the necessary approvals. Further discussions will take place once these revisions and approvals are in order.





































