Officials scramble to contain oil spill and protect Bang Saray Beach

BANG SARAY, Thailand – Authorities quickly responded to reports of an oil spill approximately four nautical miles from Bang Saray Beach in Sattahip District on August 23. Initial inspections were carried out using a Marine Department boat to monitor the oil slick around Bang Saray Bay. Drones were also deployed to survey the spill along the coastline.







The slick was identified as a thin film of oil spilled from an unknown source or location. To prevent the oil from reaching the shore, officials implemented night surveillance and used booms to contain the spill. The Bang Saray Municipality and local tour boat operators played a crucial role in these containment efforts.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources collected water samples for analysis, expressing concern about potential impacts on the area’s tourism image. Officials are focused on evaluating any environmental damage and the effects on local marine life.Rewat Phoreang, Director of the Marine Department Region 6, announced that the Pattaya Marine Department will hold a press conference to outline their plan for managing the oil spill and to reassure the local community and tourists. The department aims to address concerns and provide updates as they continue to manage the incident.





































