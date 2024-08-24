Indian critically injured in brutal assault by countrymen in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 22, a violent altercation involving a group of Indian nationals occurred in front of Pattaya City School 8, opposite Wat Chai Mongkol Temple on South Pattaya Road. The confrontation, marked by brutal violence, resulted in one individual being critically injured.

Witnesses reported that 5-6 men were involved in the fight, with some attackers arriving on motorcycles. One assailant, dressed in a blue suit, used Muay Thai techniques to deliver multiple blows to his target. The violence escalated as the attackers continued to assault the victim, who eventually collapsed by a fence. Additional attackers joined in, further beating the injured man while others observed. The attackers fled the scene, leaving the victim unconscious on the pavement.







One witness, Uncle La-ong, a motorcycle taxi driver, saw emergency responders and police attending to the injured but was unsure about the incident’s cause. Another witness, Uncle Yut, a motorcycle taxi operator at Soi 16 Pattaya Second Road, noted that such violent events are not uncommon in the area, particularly during busy hours.

Surveillance footage from Soi 16 Pattaya Second Road, recorded around 5 a.m., captured the group of men chasing their rivals, leading up to the violent clash. The incident underscores on-going issues with violence among certain groups and its impact on local safety and tourism.





































