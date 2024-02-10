Off-duty cop threatens civilians with gun after accident

PATTAYA, Thailand – A routine traffic incident in Pattaya turned violent in the early hours of February 9, as an off-duty police officer, allegedly brandished a gun after a collision with a motorcycle. The altercation occurred at the intersection on Nern Plub Wan Road in east Pattaya.

The accident involved a white Honda Zoomer-X motorcycle, driven by Isara Waiyasilp, 31, who sustained injuries. The other vehicle involved was a black Toyota Revo pickup truck, driven by Pacharin Sithanat, 51.







When Isara attempted to negotiate with Pacharin about the accident, tensions escalated. Pacharin, an off-duty police officer, reportedly verbally abused and threatened Isara and other bystanders with a gun. His actions caused chaos, with people fleeing the scene to avoid harm. Pacharin’s wife eventually intervened, disarming him and securing the weapon inside their pickup truck.

Subsequent investigation revealed that Pacharin’s blood alcohol level was significantly above the legal limit, registering at 195 mg%. He was promptly taken into custody for driving under the influence, with authorities indicating that further inquiries will be made into his actions, including interrogating both the injured parties and the civilians subjected to his threats.

The Pattaya City Police have launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident to ensure accountability for all parties involved. The use of force and brandishing of a weapon by an off-duty police officer has sparked concerns regarding the conduct and public image of law enforcement officials. Authorities have pledged to uphold a fair and transparent legal process in handling the case.































