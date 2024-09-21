Notorious South Korean drug trafficker arrested in Central Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A notorious South Korean drug trafficker was arrested by a team of Chonburi immigration officers at his apartment on Central Pattaya Road on September 19. Pol. Lt. Col. Weerachai Thinkamut, renowned as the “Foreign Mafia Hunter,” led the operation to arrest the 42-year-old South Korean national, identified as Mr Hun Chon, on charges related to drug trafficking.







According to Pol. Lt. Col. Weerachai, Mr Hun had been deported by Thai Immigration in 2017 for offenses related to methamphetamine use and overstaying his visa. Despite being banned from the country, he had secretly re-entered Thailand and had been staying in Pattaya for the past two weeks. Acting on intelligence about his whereabouts, authorities launched an investigation that culminated in his arrest.

Further inquiries revealed that Mr Hun had crossed into Thailand illegally from Cambodia via Sa Kaeo Province. A search of his apartment on Pattaya Third Road uncovered discarded syringes and drug paraphernalia, typically used for heroin injections, hidden in plastic bags, although urine tests showed no drugs in his system. Mr Hun claimed that the drug equipment belonged to a Thai woman who had stayed with him two days prior.

A check of Mr Hun’s passport revealed no immigration stamps, confirming his illegal entry into Thailand. Chonburi Immigration officials also uncovered Mr Hun’s involvement in an international drug trafficking operation, with evidence suggesting that he sourced drugs in Thailand for South Korean nationals to smuggle back to their country.

Testimonies from individuals arrested in South Korea for drug trafficking identified Mr Hun as their supplier. He now faces charges of illegal entry and is under further investigation for his role in the international drug trade.





































