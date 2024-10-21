Norwegian tourist found dead in Pattaya hotel room after self-inflicted injuries

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue personnel were alerted to a situation involving a tourist who was reportedly in a state of frenzy and harming himself inside a hotel room located on Soi 14 in Pattaya, October 20.

At the scene, in room number 103 on the second floor, they discovered a naked foreign tourist, later identified as 63-year-old Mr. Skule Nicolaisen from Norway, lying in front of the bathroom. Upon examination, his face was bleeding heavily with severe injuries. The bed was covered in blood, and there were broken glass shards scattered around. The rescue team provided initial first aid and checked his vital signs, which were found to be extremely low. They attempted CPR, but unfortunately, it was unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.



Hotel staff reported hearing loud noises coming from the room of the deceased and used a key to enter the room for a check. They found the tourist lying in a pool of blood, conscious but unable to communicate clearly before losing consciousness. They immediately called for assistance.

Local police and investigative teams from the Pattaya Police Station are currently investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the cause of death.







































