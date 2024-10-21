Chonburi immigration officers crack down on illegal migrants soliciting money in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi immigration officials launched a crackdown to apprehend illegal migrants after reports emerged of foreign nationals soliciting money from customers at a local restaurant on October 19.

This action follows complaints from the owner of an Arab restaurant located in Soi 17, Pattaya South, who expressed concerns over a group of men, believed to be of Myanmar nationality, regularly asking tourists for money and causing distress to local residents.



Officers began a search operation in the area, disseminating images of the suspects to the community. Information from locals led officials to a group of men drinking alcohol in an abandoned building, where they identified a 34-year-old Myanmar national named Mr. Saw.

The restaurant owner confirmed Mr. Saw was among those causing disturbances and admonished him for his behavior, stating that while asking for money is unacceptable, stealing food from customers is even worse. She expressed gratitude to the immigration officers for their prompt response.







Additionally, two other men were apprehended during the operation, and all three were found to be in Thailand illegally. They were taken to the Chonburi Immigration Office for documentation checks before being handed over to the local police for legal action and deportation.







































