Norwegian, 87, busted for child porn in Pattaya

An elderly Norwegian was arrested for allegedly collecting and distributing child pornography from his Pattaya apartment.

Hakon Stien, 87, was taken into custody Nov. 4 at his View Talay 5 condominium on Thappraya Road in Jomtien Beach by a task force of Interior Ministry, crime-suppression, transnational-crime police, and Department of Special Investigation officers. They seized five flash drives, an external hard drive, mobile phone and computer, all containing photos and videos of sexual content involving children.







Police said that monitoring of internet sites, bittorrent downloads and peer-to-peer networks led them to suspect the octogenarian had been uploading and downloading a large number of child rape videos.

He was charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, a crime punishable by five years in jail and a fine of 100,000 baht.

