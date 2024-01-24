North Pattaya commuters grapple with escalating traffic woes

PATTAYA, Thailand – The construction project along Sukhumvit Road spanning over 700 meters at the North Pattaya traffic lights intersection that involves road surface modifications, has resulted in significant delays in commuting, causing a great deal of public inconvenience.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, accompanied by representatives from the contracted company, Pattaya police, and Engineering Office staff, inspected the construction site on January 23 to tackle the prevailing traffic congestion issue. Their objective was to provide immediate relief to frustrated commuters.







The initial steps included adjusting traffic signal timings to enhance the flow of vehicles. Moreover, the contracted company was directed to install informative signs, updating the public on the ongoing construction and the expected completion date. These proactive measures aim to keep residents and visitors well-informed, thereby mitigating the impact on daily commutes.

Manot emphasized the city’s commitment to expedite the construction, with a targeted completion date set for May this year. He reassured the public that every effort would be made to minimize disruptions and improve traffic conditions in the affected area. This decisive approach underscores the city’s dedication to promptly addressing public concerns and ensuring the convenience of both residents and visitors.































