Vagabonds a challenge for businesses in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The issue of homelessness has recently gained prominence in Pattaya, drawing attention to the difficulties faced by individuals striving to survive, particularly in the central Pattaya area. This situation not only raises questions about existing support systems but also sparks concerns about its impact on businesses and the overall experience for tourists.

On January 23, a compelling image surfaced on Pattaya Central Road, near the intersection with Pattaya Second Road, depicting a destitute man sleeping on a bench outside a store specializing in cannabis-related products. This visual narrative serves as a poignant reminder of the socio-economic challenges confronting some members of the community.







The presence of individuals in dire straits has prompted collective reflection on the need for robust support systems and community initiatives to address homelessness in Pattaya. Given the city’s status as a popular tourist destination, there is growing awareness that the visibility of homelessness could impact the city’s image and influence the experience of visitors.

Empathy is on the rise among business owners, who, already grappling with the economic repercussions of various challenges, now find themselves compelled to address the struggles of these individuals. The situation calls for collaborative action, urging both the public and private sectors to explore viable solutions that provide support and assistance to the homeless population in the area.































