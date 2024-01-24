5000 officers to be added to national police force

PATTAYA, Thailand – Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukwimol, conducted an on-site inspection on January 22, visiting various units, including the Pattaya Police Station, under the jurisdiction of the Region 2 Provincial Police. This visit was part of addressing and listening to the concerns and challenges faced by law enforcement in the region, coinciding with the first administrative meeting of the National Police Office, a significant gathering for the Region 2 area, including Chonburi province.

Pol. Gen. Torsak shared insights with the media, emphasizing the policy of conducting such visits to ensure commanders are aware of the challenges and obstacles in various aspects of law enforcement. Preliminary discussions during these visits focus on issues like manpower, welfare benefits, and specific challenges encountered in each region, recognizing the organizational and geographical variations that require a tailored problem-solving approach.







The Commander underscored the importance of adhering to the new Police Act of 2022, stating that traditional policing methods are no longer sufficient. The focus is now on prioritizing personnel well-being, with special attention to accommodations. He highlighted the crucial role of supervisors in enforcing the law within the legal framework.

In terms of investigative techniques, Pol. Gen. Torsak emphasized the need for modernization. Investigators should be proficient in online, on-site, and forensic science. The evidence collected should be admissible in court, reducing the need for expedited legal proceedings and ensuring a thorough examination of the evidence.

Furthermore, the current emphasis is on combating criminal gangs causing disturbances and engaging in criminal activities. Special operations units have been deployed to assist with overcrowded facilities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, where additional manpower was limited. Addressing these challenges, the National Police Office has announced plans to recruit an additional 5,000 officers to bolster operations and maintain effective law and order.































