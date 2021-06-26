Nongprue promotes DMHTT in Pattaya markets

Officials continue to inspect local markets to ensure strict measures are being taken against spreading Covid-19.

Nongprue Deputy Mayor Wanchai Sanngam led a team to the Sangwilai and M markets on June 24, promoting DMHTT, which stands for Distancing, Mask wearing, Hand washing, Testing, and the Thai Chana tracking app.







The June 24 check by subdistrict officials came after an explosion of new coronavirus cases in Chonburi, pushing up the province’s daily case numbers to 245 on Thursday and 183 on Friday.

Nongprue municipal councilors, officers from the Nong Pungkae subdistrict health promotion hospital, village health volunteers, and the Public Health and Environment Division also handed out alcohol gel and hygiene masks to vendors and people shopping in the market.



















