Nongprue officials donated 200 survival bags to pandemic struck Eakmongkol Village.

Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak and Eakmongkol Village headman Thakorn Sakultiew led the Sept. 8 giveaway at the Health Garden Chalermprakiat for people affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Nongprue Deputy Mayor Somchok Yindeesuk and other officials took part in the event.