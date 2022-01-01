Nongprue checkpoint opens for Pattaya New Year

Police, medics and volunteers were all on duty at Nongprue Subdistrict’s checkpoint for holiday drivers.

Chonburi Deputy Gov. Naris Niramaiwong and Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak Dec. 31 checked the road stop outside Flower Land at the Mabprachan Reservoir.







The so-called “traffic discipline project” aims to reduce the carnage that occurs annually on Thailand’s roads during the New Year’s “seven dangerous days,” which run from Dec. 29 – Jan. 4 this year.

Thailand saw 88 deaths and 785 injuries on the roads on the first two dangerous days this year.



Officers at checkpoints look for drunk drivers and verify motorcyclists are wearing helmets and everyone has a valid license and vehicle registration.

But Winai said the checkpoint serves other purposes, such as offering recommendations about routes for safe travel and checking people randomly for fevers that could indicate a Covid-19 infection.



























