Nong Or Monastic Center meets Chonburi PAO and Pattaya officials to plan ordination hall construction

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nong Or Monastic Center in Central Pattaya held a meeting to discuss plans for the construction of a new ordination hall (ubosot) on January 25. The meeting was chaired by Phra Maha Phuchit Tissaro, abbot of Nong Or Monastic Center, central Pattaya, and brought together representatives from the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization (PAO), Pattaya City Council, local police, community leaders, committee members, and residents.







Among those attending were Nakhon Phonluk-in, a member of the Chonburi PAO Council; Jirawat Plukjai, a Pattaya City Council member; and Pol. Lt. Col. Sangwan Phansitha, Deputy Superintendent of Khlong Kio Police Station. Participants jointly reviewed preliminary architectural concepts and discussed initial budget estimates for the proposed ordination hall.

The construction of an ordination hall is considered a core responsibility of the monastic community, as it serves as the principal religious structure for conducting essential Buddhist ceremonies in accordance with monastic discipline, including ordinations, the recitation of the Patimokkha, and other significant rites. A properly constructed ubosot provides a stable foundation for the correct and continuous practice of Buddhist traditions.





Beyond its religious role, the ordination hall will also serve as a spiritual and cultural center for local residents, offering a space for religious ceremonies, Dhamma talks, and meditation practice. The project is expected to strengthen moral values, social harmony, and community cohesion in the Bang Lamung area, while supporting the long-term preservation of Buddhism.



































