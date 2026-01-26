Stepson allegedly sends threats before friends attack stepfather in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Nongprue, East Pattaya, are investigating an assault in which a 55-year-old man was injured after being attacked by two men believed to have been sent by his stepson.

The incident occurred at around 10:20 p.m. on January 25 at a rented room in Soi Nong Krabok 6. Officers from Nongprue Police Station responded to reports of an assault and coordinated with Sawang Boriboon personnel to assist the injured man at the scene.

The victim, later identified as Prachuab Innok, 55, was found outside a single-story row of rental rooms with a head injury after being struck with a glass bottle. Rescue workers provided first aid before transporting him to Pattaya City Hospital for further treatment.







Police found broken glass bottles and bloodstains in front of the rental room, causing alarm among nearby residents, many of whom gathered after hearing the disturbance.

According to Prachuab, the attack stemmed from an ongoing family dispute. He said he is the stepfather of the suspected instigator and has been living with the man’s mother as a couple. Prior to the incident, he and his partner had argued over family matters. Shortly afterward, her son allegedly called and sent threatening messages demanding that Prachuab end the relationship, warning that friends would be sent to assault him.



Later that night, two men arrived on a motorcycle and stopped in front of the rental room. They allegedly called Prachuab outside before assaulting him with a glass bottle and physically attacking him, then fleeing the scene on the motorcycle.

Nearby CCTV cameras captured footage showing two men riding a motorcycle into the area, followed by loud shouting and the sound of breaking glass, before the suspects were seen fleeing.

Police have inspected the scene, collected evidence, and are reviewing CCTV footage as part of efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects for legal proceedings.



































