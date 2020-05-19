Nong Nooch Tropical Gardens Pattaya celebrates 96th elephant birth

Nong Nooch Tropical Garden celebrated the birth of its 96th elephant at the Pattaya tourist attraction.







Park Director Kampol Tansajja announced the birth of a female named Kaimuk May 18. The calf, born in captivity May 13, is the product of the union of 18-year-old Morakot and 17-year-old father Muk. The baby was Morakot’s second, the fifth pachyderm born at the park this year and the 96th overall.

Kasem Kittisophon, abbot of Wat Samakkee Banpot, was on hand to bless the latest four-legged arrival and veterinarians said both mother and child were healthy.





