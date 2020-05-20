Bees attacks worshippers at temple near Pattaya

A swarm of bees annoyed by Buddhist rituals attacked people paying at a Huay Yai temple.

A bee hive nestled under the chin of the 10-meter-tall Buddha at Pah Thepsatta Temple exploded with anger May 17 during an anniversary celebration for the Luang Phor Yai Buddha figure.







Disciples had lit incense and blew a loud horn. As they did, the entire hive emptied into the temple courtyard, stinging many of the guests. Some needed to be sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Parishioner Somkuan Kitjanasutti, 44, said about 30 people lit incense right under the Buddha statue. Even as people ran away, bees followed and stung them, she said.











