PM Prayut wishes Thais good health over Songkran

On the occasion of Songkran, Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has wished Thai people physical, emotional and intellectual strength and asked them to love each other and stay united.







On Tuesday April 13, Gen. Prayut delivered an address on the occasion of the Songkran holiday via the Television Pool of Thailand, and sent his best wishes to the Thai people in the kingdom and abroad.







The Prime Minister said the Songkran festival is a distinctive part of Thai culture and is celebrated differently in each region. It is a tradition that fosters love and unity in families and communities, as these are the characteristics of all Thais.



However, the COVID-19 situation still has an adverse effect on all sectors. Thai people, together with the public and private sectors, are encouraged to continue Songkran traditions under New Normal conditions and in accordance with their ancestors’ intentions.



They are encouraged to follow the government’s measures, to make the festival a happy and safe celebration. With cooperation from all sides, this year’s Songkran will be a valuable experience.









The Prime Minister said he wishes Thai people happiness and prosperity as well as strong physical, emotional and intellectual health, while calling upon them to be united and travel safely.

Deputy Government Spokeswoman, Traisuree Taisaranakul, said today that Gen.







Prayut is concerned about the general public, hoping that they stay free of COVID-19 during Songkran by taking precautions. Travelers are advised to refrain from gatherings, especially gatherings that involve drinking alcohol, as they will likely be in close proximity for a long time, which poses a risk of transmission of COVID-19.







The Ministry of Public Health is concerned that drinking will lead to more people getting infected, in addition to road accidents caused by drink driving. People are encouraged to take precautions for the benefit of themselves and those around them. (NNT)













