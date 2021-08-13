Nong Aor Temple offers central Pattaya residents Covid-19 tests

Central Pattaya residents got free coronavirus tests at Nong Aor Temple.

Residents of the Chumsai, Nong Aor, Arunothai, Bongkot, South Pattaya Pattana, and Soi 6 Yodsak neighborhoods were eligible for the Aug. 12 rapid antigen tests. Anyone wanting a test needed to get a voucher from the community president and bring their identification card.







While not as accurate as RT-PCR tests, antigen tests rarely return false positives, are cheaper and faster, with results in as little as 30 minutes. Despite that tiny change of false positives, anyone with one will have an RT-PCR test to confirm.

All positives are considered “probable cases” and are eligible for free medication and home isolation services. People showing Covid-19 symptoms got lung x-rays at a mobile unit at the event.



Those who tested negative and had never been infected with the coronavirus received first shots of a Covid-19 vaccine. Antigen tests, however, have a 10-20-percent chance of returning a false negative.



































