Summer storms threaten Pattaya as heat builds across upper Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand — Residents and visitors in Pattaya are being urged to stay alert as hot daytime conditions combine with the risk of summer storms, bringing the possibility of sudden thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of the eastern region.

The Thai Meteorological Department said the next 24 hours will see much of upper Thailand remain hot, while unstable weather patterns could trigger summer storms. These may include thunderstorms, strong winds, isolated heavy rain, hail in some areas, and occasional lightning.







The volatile conditions are being driven by a high-pressure system from China extending over northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea. This has strengthened southerly and southeasterly winds, pulling moisture across the Northeast, Central Plains, the East, and the Gulf of Thailand. At the same time, a westerly trough moving in from Myanmar is adding to atmospheric instability, even as temperatures remain high.

In Pattaya and surrounding parts of Chonburi province, daytime heat is expected to persist, with a chance of thunderstorms affecting about 20 percent of the area. Localized wind gusts may accompany brief downpours, particularly in the late afternoon or evening.



Authorities advise people to avoid open areas during storms and to stay clear of large trees, temporary structures, and unstable billboards. Farmers in nearby districts are encouraged to reinforce fruit trees and take precautions to protect crops and livestock from potential storm damage.

In southern Thailand, scattered thunderstorms are forecast as easterly winds continue to influence the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Sea conditions in the Gulf are expected to be moderate, with waves around one meter, rising above two meters during thunderstorms. Small boats are advised to proceed with caution.





Air quality in upper Thailand remains moderate to relatively high due to lingering dust and haze, though conditions are expected to stabilize or improve slightly as airflow increases and isolated rain develops.

For Pattaya, temperatures are forecast to range between 24–26°C overnight and peak at around 33–35°C during the day, underscoring the need for both heat precautions and storm awareness as summer weather intensifies.



































