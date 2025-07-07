No weddings on Pattaya beaches without permission

PATTAYA, Thailand – In Pattaya, organizing weddings or any events on public beaches without official permission is strictly prohibited. Recently, Pattaya’s Jomtien municipal officers inspected unauthorized setups near Soi 16 on Jomtien Beach, where event organizers were fined and summoned to the municipal center for legal action. Under the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country Act (1992), Sections 19 and 39 forbid placing or hanging any objects in public spaces without local authority approval, with fines up to 10,000 baht for violations.







Public reaction to such enforcement is mixed. Some question whether paying fines allows events to continue or if setups must be removed immediately. Others express frustration over repeated violations, emphasizing that organizers should know the rules about public space use and obtain proper permits beforehand. Some locals even argue that neatly arranged events, like weddings, can attract tourists and benefit Pattaya’s economy, suggesting authorities should balance enforcement with support for local business.



Regardless, the message is clear: anyone wishing to hold a wedding or event on Pattaya’s beaches must first secure permission from local officials to avoid fines or shutdowns, ensuring public spaces remain orderly and accessible for all. For assistance or to report unauthorized activities, residents and visitors can contact the Pattaya city hotline at 1337.



































