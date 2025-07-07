PATTAYA, Thailand – In an ongoing effort to reclaim public walkways for pedestrians, Pattaya municipal officers were seen this week cracking down on motorbikes parked illegally on sidewalks along South Pattaya Road. The operation, part of a broader campaign dubbed “Give the Sidewalks Back to Our Feet”, led to several offenders being fined on the spot under municipal law.

While many locals expressed appreciation for the city’s enforcement push, frustrations over broader issues of public cleanliness and order came pouring in on social media. “Get serious for once”, wrote one resident, urging that the enforcement be consistent and widespread. “Try enforcing this on Chaiyapruek 2 too,” another commented, pointing to areas still plagued by lax enforcement.







Others supported the cleanup effort, offering encouragement: “Kudos to the officers.” But not all grievances were limited to two-wheeled vehicles. “Boss, one more thing — the garbage trucks are flooding the streets with filthy water, and it stinks. Please fix this too,” one commenter pleaded. Some called for enforcement of other traffic infractions as well: “Those motorbikes that park on red-and-white curbs at intersections — they make turning dangerous. Catch them too!”

The scenes reflect a growing weariness among residents who feel Pattaya’s public spaces are being overrun — not just by parked motorbikes, but by overflowing garbage, foul odors, and poor urban order. While sidewalk enforcement is welcome, many are asking whether City Hall will finally confront the broader issue: a city in desperate need of consistent, basic maintenance. For many pedestrians, it’s not just about walking freely — it’s about walking through a city that doesn’t stink.



Pattaya’s city hotline, 1337, Thai and English, plays a crucial role in addressing residents’ concerns and improving urban living conditions. Citizens can report issues such as illegal motorbike parking, garbage overflow, foul odors, and other public nuisances directly to local authorities through this hotline.

The city uses these reports to coordinate timely responses, enforce regulations, and maintain public safety and cleanliness. By encouraging community involvement via the hotline, Pattaya aims to create a more orderly and pleasant environment for both residents and visitors.



































