Pattaya installs mirrors on tricky bends and blind spots — but do riders really use them?

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is getting safer, especially on one of its most dangerous corners. After residents raised concerns about a hazardous curve inside Sukhumvit Pattaya Soi 19/5, the City Clerk’s Office quickly responded to their requests. The Traffic Design and Transportation Department has installed a convex mirror at the curve to improve visibility and help drivers navigate the bend more safely.

Locals now feel much safer thanks to this timely safety improvement, showing how community voices can lead to effective action for better road safety in Pattaya. Mirrors are now spreading across quite literally every corner in Pattaya, popping up at tricky bends and blind spots citywide. But the question remains: do foreign riders actually feel safer because of them?







Many expats and tourists still drive with caution—or sometimes frustration—wondering if these mirrors are enough to prevent accidents when some riders ignore basic safety rules. If mirrors actually worked as intended—and if every rider bothered to glance at them before speeding off—Pattaya’s accident rates could drop drastically. But common sense on the road seems to be in short supply.

Don't forget: helmets save lives, speed limits exist for a reason, and passengers should always ride properly seated—not crowded on a bike. For anyone spotting trouble or needing to report issues, Pattaya's city hotline 1337 remains ready to take your calls and keep the city safer—one complaint at a time.




































