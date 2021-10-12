No Time to Die in Pattaya cinemas under strict safety measures

Movie theaters reopened this month in Pattaya and James Bond was there to meet the residents.

Closed for 158 days, theaters nationwide were allowed to raise the curtain again Oct. 1. With Covid-19 cases down in Pattaya and strict coronavirus-prevention measures in place, movie fans decided Daniel Craig’s last bow as Agent 007 was “No Time to Die.”







SFX Cinema in Central Festival Pattaya Beach had the biggest box office.

The same Covid-19-prevention measures that were in place before the most recent lockdown remained, meaning all ticket payments were cashless, seating was well-spaced and all surfaces repeatedly cleaned. Unlike in May, all cinema staff are now vaccinated against Covid-19.

































