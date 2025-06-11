Operation ‘Bullet Express’ delivers major blow to online gun network — making Pattaya and tourist cities a little bit safer

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thai authorities announced the successful takedown of a vast online weapons trafficking network under Operation Endgame: “Bullet Express” — a mission that seized over 30,000 illegal firearm items, including handguns, shotguns, rifles, and more than 31,000 rounds of ammunition.

The Central Investigation Bureau, led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Wittaya Sriprasertphap, executed targeted raids at 22 locations across Bangkok and other provinces, arresting 12 suspects. The alleged ringleader, a 45-year-old man identified as Ritichai, used his licensed firearms collection as a cover to illegally purchase ammunition from private shops, which he later sold online through social media groups and shipped to buyers via private courier services.







Authorities say the online distribution network had been operating since 2022, circumventing legal controls by exploiting regulatory gaps. Some buyers were themselves resellers. Others may have intended to use the weapons in crimes.

This operation follows an earlier March campaign, “This Land Has Law”, which cracked down on mafia groups, contract killers, and armed gangs nationwide. Together, these missions represent a growing commitment by Thai police to disrupt the supply chains of illicit weapons that often fuel violent crime, especially in urban centers and high-tourism zones like Pattaya.

“This isn’t just about arresting individuals. It’s about cutting off weapons that could have ended up in violent incidents — in schools, on the streets, or in tourist areas,” said Pol. Col. Manoon Kaewkam, the lead investigator.



Officials are continuing to trace the origins of the seized ammunition, most of which was domestically produced, to uncover complicit suppliers.

While the road to lasting safety is long, this successful operation is a step toward making Pattaya and the rest of Thailand a little bit safer — one raid, one round, and one network at a time.





































