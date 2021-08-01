No Rayong lockdown imminent despite record cases

Rayong officials insist no lockdown is coming to the province despite recording a record 670 new coronavirus cases Saturday.

Gov. Channa Eimsang said July 31 that 13 community isolation centers are being set up in Rayong subdistricts and he has published an open letter to provincial residents explaining that the large increase in daily cases stems from an increase in testing in factories and among the public using rapid antigen test kits.







Rayong, he noted, is not a “deep red” maximum-control zone for the coronavirus and no lockdown is imminent.

Of the 670 cases, with one death, the most cases were found in Ban Chang (264), followed by 167 in Nikhom Pattana and 117 in Pluk Daeng.























