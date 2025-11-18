No one left behind Pattaya city assesses households in need

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya city continues to demonstrate its commitment to vulnerable residents with a field visit to the Wat Tham Samakki community in South Pattaya on November 17, aimed at assessing households in need of financial and social support.







Officials from the city’s Social Welfare Department, working in partnership with the Chonburi Provincial Center for Protection and Quality of Life, met with families facing financial hardship and unstable housing. The visit was part of a fact-finding effort to determine the types of assistance required, which will then be reviewed by the city’s welfare committee to allocate aid appropriately.

“This initiative reinforces Pattaya’s commitment to ensuring that no resident is left behind,” a city spokesperson said. “Supporting low-income families and at-risk individuals remains a top priority for our social welfare programs.”



Residents and families seeking assistance are encouraged to contact Pattaya’s welfare hotline at 1337 for guidance on available aid programs.

The initiative falls under Pattaya’s ongoing #BetterPattaya campaign, which aims to improve the quality of life for all residents through targeted social welfare measures.



































