Pattaya orders immediate closure of beach vendors after violent disputes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials have moved swiftly to restore order along the city’s popular beaches following a violent incident that raised concerns about safety and the city’s image as a tourist destination.

On November 17, officers from the Pattaya Municipal Enforcement Division, together with staff from the Public Health and Environmental Departments, inspected beach umbrellas and lounge beds after reports of a brawl that disrupted visitors and affected public safety.



In a strict move to maintain order, authorities issued immediate temporary closures: one business was ordered closed for 15 days, and another for two months. Officials emphasized that operators who violate city regulations or cause disturbances will face uncompromising action to ensure the safety and orderly use of Pattaya’s public spaces.







The crackdown has drawn a variety of reactions from local residents and beachgoers. Some praised the enforcement for maintaining public order, while others suggested extending regulations to include alcohol consumption on the beach. Residents also noted that the measures could prevent beach vendors from obstructing scenic views, improving the overall visitor experience.

City officials stressed that the action is part of a broader effort to maintain Pattaya as a safe, orderly, and welcoming destination for tourists.



































