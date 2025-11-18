Dynamic Duo delights Pattaya City Expats Club with musical insights

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) on Wednesday, November 12, welcomed a spirited musical presentation titled *“Why That Song?” featuring performers Bill Guilfoil and Scott “Ta Wan” Lewis, affectionately known as “Sweet Eyes.” The duo shared personal stories, musical reflections, and live performances that captivated the audience with both humor and heart.

The event began with a warm introduction highlighting the serendipitous origins of their collaboration. Bill first joined Scott on stage during a previous PCEC performance, sparking a musical partnership that has since flourished. Their presentation explored the reasons behind song selection, emphasizing vocal compatibility, emotional connection, and audience relevance.







Most bands play the same 10 to 15 songs because they start with what everyone already knows, Bill explained. He said they try to break that mold by choosing songs that mean something to them and the audience.

The setlist included a diverse mix of genres and eras including songs by the Beatles, Bon Jovi, and others. One song, “As Good As I Once Was” was well received by their PCEC audience, as most being Expat retirees could easily relate to the lyrics.

Scott, battling a sore throat and running on minimal sleep, still delivered a charming performance. He shared plans to return to the UK for vocal rest and DJ work, though the audience clearly preferred his live musical flair.

The morning wrapped with applause and gratitude, as members were encouraged to follow Scott on Facebook for updates. The presentation not only entertained but offered a behind-the-scenes look at the artistry and thoughtfulness that goes into every performance.

After the presentation, MC Ren Lexander brought everyone up to date on upcoming events. This was followed by the Open Forum where questions are asked and comments made about Expat living in Thailand. To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view the video of the presentation, visit the PCEC’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwPO-9k_WN4. To enjoy their music, they are currently appearing on Tuesdays at the Classroom on 3nd Road and on Fridays at The Town Bar & Karaoke on Soi Buakhao. You can also follow them on Facebook – Bill at https://www.facebook.com/bill.guilfoil.1/ and Scott at https://www.facebook.com/scott.tawan.



































