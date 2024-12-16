No More Heat – Progress update on Pattaya’s Laem Bali Hai Bridge roof construction

PATTAYA, Thailand – The construction of the roof over the Laem Bali Hai Bridge is nearing its final stages, offering relief to visitors from the intense heat. This new addition will provide much-needed shade to pedestrians and commuters crossing the bridge, enhancing the experience for both locals and tourists alike.

The bridge, a popular landmark in Pattaya, has long been exposed to the harsh sun, making it uncomfortable for those walking or waiting along the busy area to get to the boats for island trips. With the roof construction now close to completion, residents and tourists can look forward to a more pleasant environment.

The project is part of Pattaya’s ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and make the city more comfortable for everyone. Keep an eye out for more updates as the final touches are added to this exciting development.





















































