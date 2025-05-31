More chaos coming to Jomtien Second Road — Underground cable project set to begin July 1

PATTAYA, Thailand – As frustration simmers over what many see as a lack of visible investment in infrastructure, more disruption is now on the horizon — this time on Jomtien Second Road.

Deputy Pattaya Mayor Manot Nongyai chaired the fifth progress meeting on Phase 1 of the city’s underground utility development project. The meeting included senior city council members, representatives from relevant agencies, and technical departments.

According to the Pattaya Provincial Electricity Authority, major underground electrical work will begin on Jomtien Second Road, with a kick-off meeting scheduled for June 30, and construction starting July 1. The effort includes laying underground electrical lines, installing water pipes, and conduits for communication cables. Officials also announced plans to remove electrical poles on Pattaya Second Road Lot 6, with work expected to begin in January 2026.







While these upgrades are designed to modernize the city, residents and long-term visitors are bracing for more chaos. Past efforts to move power lines underground have caused prolonged traffic disruptions, unfinished surfaces, and confusion over jurisdiction when it comes to issues like exposed or burning communication cables. The meeting acknowledged these complaints — especially the slow response to public hazards and the bureaucratic delays tied to inter-agency miscommunication.

Deputy Mayor Manot urged all departments to coordinate closely moving forward to reduce redundant digging, prioritize public safety, and avoid worsening the city’s image. But for many, these reassurances are too little, too late — especially as yet another round of construction threatens to bring dust, detours, and delays to one of Pattaya’s busiest tourism zones.

































