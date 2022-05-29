No monkeypox in Pattaya, Thailand

Banglamung Public Health reaffirmed that no monkeypox cases have been reported in the Pattaya area, nor anywhere else in Thailand.

Health chief Kitti Boonrattananate said May 27 that monkeypox is a rare disease mainly found in parts of west or central Africa. In May, there was an increase of its spread in Europe and North America.



Only 226 cases have been reported in countries where the disease is not endemic. In the Asia-Pacific region, only Australia has reported one case on May 20 of a traveler who arrived from the United Kingdom.

Monkeypox incubation is five to 21 days and the infected person will have symptoms for two-to-four weeks. It can be transmitted via contact with blood and other bodily fluids.







Symptoms begin with a fever of 37.5-38 degree Celsius, sore throat, headache, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes. The most obvious symptoms are papulovesicular eruptions on the skin.

The best protections are not raising wild animals, washing hands and not eating raw wild animals. The disease is curable in humans and the severity is less than in monkeys.































