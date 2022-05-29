Bangkok governor vows to resolve Green Line electric rail system dispute

Chadchart Sittipunt, the incoming governor of Bangkok, has vowed to resolve the protracted dispute over the city’s Green Line electric rail system.

The Bangkok governor stated in an interview that he would investigate the concessions for operating the Green Line’s extensions, focusing on when the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) was reimbursed by the government for debts incurred during the construction of the Green Line and its extensions.



Chadchart told reporters that he will also investigate how the contract to operate the service was signed and what prompted the decision to extend concessions to BTS Group Holdings Plc (BTS) in exchange for the cancellation of debts owed to BTS Group Holdings PCL (BTSG).

Chadchart claimed that the BMA should never shoulder the entire debt burden, as the administration should at least assume responsibility for debts related to the construction and operation of the Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani extensions of the Green Line.







The governor of Bangkok also questioned the legitimacy of a major contract signed by Krungthep Thanakom Co, a BMA-affiliated state enterprise, stating that he will investigate the matter to ensure that it was handled transparently.

The petition against the parties involved in the contract signing has since been filed with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), and the findings are expected to be released in the near future. (NNT)

































