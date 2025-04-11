Tourists capture video of transgender fight on Pattaya Beach amid onlookers’ amusement

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police officers were dispatched immediately to investigate a violent altercation on Pattaya Beach at 2:36 AM on April 10, where they found a large group of tourists discussing the incident, but the individuals involved had already left the scene. Only signs of the fight remained on the sand, resembling a battleground.







From witness accounts, it was revealed that the two parties had a disagreement, but the cause of the argument was unclear. The altercation escalated into a physical fight on the beach, with both individuals involved engaging in a one-on-one brawl. As the confrontation continued, several tourists attempted to intervene, causing the fight to break up, and the two parties eventually dispersed in different directions.



During the incident, tourists filmed the chaotic scene as two transgender women fought on the beach, rolling around in the sand while spectators cheered them on. Shouts such as “Don’t back down, go harder!” and “Don’t gang up on them!” could be heard. Eventually, people intervened to prevent further escalation, concerned about the negative impact on the city’s tourism image. Despite the commotion, no one came forward to file a formal complaint with the authorities.



























