Bedridden East Pattaya residents given new ID cards

Nongprue officials reached out to 16 bedridden residents to issue identification cards that will allow them to receive government subsidies.

Banglamung Deputy District Chief Paradee Pluksopa led Banglamung Red Cross and Krungthai Bank officials on the home visits around East Pattaya April 1.







Unable to visit the subdistrict office, the chronically ill patients could not obtain smartcard-style ID cards, which are needed to register for the government’s Let’s Go Halves program.

The scheme offers 3,500 baht a month in spending money to Thais not covered by the Social Security system that can be spent at select restaurants and shops.

















