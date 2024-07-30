Nine Pattaya-Jomtien beach vendors penalized for overcharging tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City introduced new regulations for beach vendors in response to numerous complaints from tourists about overcharging practices. These measures aim to curb violations of city orders, particularly during extended weekends.

Under the new regulations imposed on July 29, nine vendors found in violation will face penalties. Eight vendors with first-time offenses will be suspended from operating for two weeks, from July 30 to August 15. One vendor with a second offense will face a two-month suspension, from July 30 to October 1. A third violation will result in the immediate revocation of the vendor’s operating license, according to Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn.







Deputy Mayor Wuthisak emphasized the importance of beach vendors in promoting tourism and urged them to adhere strictly to regulations. He noted that all vendors are required to pay a nominal annual fee of 750 baht to the city. Additionally, vendors are required to take a day off each month and twice a month during the low season to allow for beach maintenance and rejuvenation.

He also highlighted that vendors should act as the city’s ambassadors and provide friendly service to tourists. Proper conduct will result in positive word-of-mouth and boost tourism. For any complaints about unfair treatment by vendors, tourists and residents can report issues to Call Center 1337 or through the “Pattaya Mayor’s Hotline” page. The city will deploy officials to investigate complaints and take appropriate action.





































