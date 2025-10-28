Khon dramatic art and fireworks to thrill spectators in Pattaya November 28–29

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is set to light up the skies once again for the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025, scheduled for 28–29 November along the beachfront. This year’s festival will carry the theme “The Light of Eternal Royalty”, a tribute honoring the enduring legacy of Her Majesty the Queen Mother.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet confirmed that the festival will proceed as planned but with adjustments to reflect a respectful atmosphere. The event will include a mix of cultural performances, stunning pyrotechnics, and community activities that celebrate both Thailand’s heritage and Pattaya’s status as a world-class tourist destination.







One of the festival’s standout attractions will be a breathtaking Khon performance, Thailand’s traditional masked dance, which will thrill spectators as it accompanies the grand fireworks display over Pattaya Bay. The festival will also feature live orchestral performances of royal compositions, highlighting the nation’s musical traditions and royal heritage.

Before the fireworks begin each night, a ceremony will allow attendees to pay their respects, with a moment of silence to honor the Queen Mother. Visitors are encouraged to wear traditional Thai attire or subdued formal wear, reflecting the festival’s theme of reverence and loyalty.

Mayor Poramet emphasized, “Pattaya is a tourism hub. This festival must balance economic vitality with cultural respect. Through the Khon performances, music, and fireworks, we aim to honor our heritage while showcasing Pattaya’s beauty to the world.”



Food vendors and local businesses will be invited to participate, providing an opportunity for the community to benefit economically while celebrating Thai culture. More details and registration information will be available through the official PR Pattaya page starting early November.

The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2025 promises an unforgettable blend of tradition, spectacle, and celebration, ensuring both residents and visitors experience the magic of Pattaya at its finest.



































