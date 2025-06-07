News management by Thai government sorely needed

WEEKEND EDITORIAL

As international tourist numbers fall and expat numbers remain in the doldrums, Thai authorities need to take steps to reverse the trend. There is negative news on practically a daily basis, publicized by local and social media and highlighted by the British press in particular. Several popular daily UK newspapers have online Thailand pages only too happy to report awful conditions in Thai jails, public urination and other salaciousness. It’s called clickbait, it’s universal and we all have to live with it on a daily basis.

The news is the news, as Dr Goebbels used to say, but the Pheu Thai administration doesn’t help in the policy arena. Take the mess-up about expats and income tax on transmitted overseas income. Longstay foreigners spent last year worrying about the Thai revenue department, only to be told earlier this year by the finance ministry that there had been a rethink. But we still don’t know the small print as the promised ministerial order, when eventually written, has first to go to the Council of State and the Cabinet. More delays, head-scratching and damaging speculation.







Or take the TDAC (Thai Digital Arrival Card) initially announced as a friendly, online version of the old and discarded landing card written in scrawly handwriting. Then, amid a flurry of publicity about foreign criminals abusing Thai hospitality, we discover it’s actually a rigorous police check linked to other government data bases. Public cameras in crowded spaces can also snap passersby and use artificial intelligence to check if they are on any “lists”. Many – maybe most – other countries have adopted similar technologies, but Thai spokespersons somehow manage to give the false impression that this is a police state like no other

Not to mention visas. When the 60 days visa exempt discretion was introduced for 93 countries in July 2024 without any checks or paperwork of any kind, the Thai government realized (or should have) that there were bound to be abuses. Widespread illegal working, mule bank accounts galore and corrupt practices by police and bank officials were all predictable. Then there’s the Destination Thailand Visa, a variety of non-immigrant visas and the schemes to encourage rich businessmen and wealthy retirees – Long Term Residence and Privilege – which have led to a somewhat bewildering field of choices.



Involvement now goes way beyond the Interior Ministry and Immigration, with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tourism as well as the Board of Investment now apparently deciding some policies. Too many competing agencies and a lack of coordination are plain to see. Even the current crackdown on tourists opening bank accounts reflects confusion between banks and the Ministry of Finance. The former say they are acting under strict government orders whilst the latter says there’s room for discretion.

In other words, international tourism in Thailand is the responsibility of too many competing departments. A single agency – responsible for marketing, visas and the media – is urgently required as suggested gingerly by deputy prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul, even though the practicalities are doubtless titanic. With a huge financial dependence on tourism, Thailand risks being overtaken by regional competitors only too keen to boost their national coffers at her expense. The case for overall tourism reform, both in formulating policy and making public announcements, is now overwhelming. A single governmental voice won’t solve all the problems by any means. But it sure is necessary.

































