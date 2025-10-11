Pattaya floods disrupt roads, real-time monitoring link available

PATTAYA, Thailand –– The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in central Thailand, Bangkok and its suburbs, the eastern provinces, and southern regions over the next 24 hours. The rainfall is due to a monsoon trough moving across the lower central region, upper southern region, and eastern provinces, combined with the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of localized flooding and hazards from heavy rain.



In contrast, the northern and northeastern regions have seen a reduction in rainfall compared with yesterday. Sea conditions include waves around 1 meter, rising to over 2 meters in areas experiencing thunderstorms, prompting fishermen and boat operators to exercise caution.

In Bangkok and surrounding provinces, thunderstorms cover about 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some spots. Temperatures range from a low of 24–26°C to a high of 32–34°C.







In Pattaya, temporary flooding occurred on roads near the railway line in Khao Talo area, prompting brief traffic closures. By around noon on Friday, traffic on Sukhumvit Road in South Pattaya remained congested but passable. Authorities, including police, city staff, and volunteers, have assisted in managing waterlogged areas, restoring normal conditions. Tourists and residents can check real-time flood and traffic updates via this link: Pattaya Live CCTV



































