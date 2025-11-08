New Typhoon ‘Fungwong’ forms in Pacific but will not affect Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department announced that a new typhoon, Fungwong, has developed in the Pacific Ocean but will not impact Thailand. Its trajectory is further north than Kalmaegi, which has now dissipated. However, the country will continue to experience rain due to lingering moisture meeting a cold air mass, with showers expected through November 11–12 before temperatures drop.







Mr. Somkuan Tonchan, Director of the Weather Forecast Bureau, said Fungwong is the 26th typhoon in the Pacific this year. It is currently located east of the Philippines and moving northwest, expected to pass over Luzon before heading toward eastern China or Taiwan. The storm is unlikely to approach Thailand due to a blocking cold air mass.



He assured the public there is no cause for concern, as Fungwong’s path lies farther north than Kalmaegi. While Kalmaegi was the first storm to enter Thailand this year, its impact was milder than initial forecasts. The upper part of the country will continue to experience rainfall until November 12 as cool air from China advances. From November 13–16, temperatures are expected to drop noticeably, with the southern region—particularly along the Gulf of Thailand—seeing increased rainfall. (TNA)



































