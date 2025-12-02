Pattaya sets tone for New Year countdown with ‘Sea of Serenity’ tribute and tightened security

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has finalized plans for the upcoming PATTAYA COUNTDOWN 2026, emphasizing a calm and respectful atmosphere to coincide with the nation’s period of mourning for Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired the planning meeting at Pattaya City Hall, joined by city council leaders, department heads, and representatives from MONO 29, the event organizer. The discussion focused on adjusting the event to reflect the current national mood while maintaining a safe and enjoyable experience for attendees.







MONO 29 proposed a theme of “Sea of Serenity,” highlighting simplicity, grace, and peace throughout the event. Special performances will include cultural shows, tribute songs, and a “Wave of Light” music and light display designed to convey respect, love, and remembrance.

City officials emphasized the importance of crowd safety and smooth access, directing the expansion of entry points and metal detection checks. Coordination with relevant authorities will ensure the security and well-being of visitors, creating confidence among both residents and tourists during the countdown festivities.

The revised plans aim to balance celebration with solemnity, honoring the Queen Mother’s legacy while welcoming the New Year safely.









































