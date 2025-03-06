New artificial grass installed at Jomtien beachfront playground after two years of use; adding sunshades and sandpits suggested

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet received complaints from the public via the “Direct Line to Mayor Beer” Facebook page on February 24, regarding the deteriorating condition of the playground at Jomtien Beach. The artificial grass, which had been in use for over two years, was reported to have worn out in several areas. In response, officials from the Department of Natural Resources and Environment’s Botanical Division have begun replacing the artificial turf. The restoration is expected to be completed within the next week.







Public Suggestions for Further Improvements

Following the repair announcement, residents and visitors shared additional suggestions for improving the playground, including:

Installing sunshades to protect children from intense heat during midday hours. Many parents pointed out that both Thai and foreign children often use the playground from late morning to early afternoon when the sun is extremely strong. Having retractable sunshades, similar to those in other countries, would allow children to play comfortably throughout the day.



Reevaluating the playground surface design by incorporating sand in some areas instead of fully covering the ground with artificial grass. This could improve durability and safety.

Studying international playground designs to enhance safety, layout, and materials. Many modern playgrounds avoid artificial turf and instead use sand or other impact-absorbing surfaces for better long-term usability.

Future Development Plans

This restoration effort reflects Pattaya City’s ongoing commitment to improving recreational spaces for children. However, public feedback highlights the need for further enhancements to ensure safety, sustainability, and a better overall experience for families. The city may consider incorporating these recommendations into future upgrades to make the playground more durable and user-friendly.



































