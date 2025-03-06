Pattaya empowers first responders, emphasizes timely, accurate first aid and swift transfer

PATTAYA, Thailand – At the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, Ms. Na-anya Chantrakarn, a professional nurse from Pattaya’s Public Health Office, led a team from the city’s Surveillance and Rapid Response Team (SRRT) in a CPR training session. The training was conducted in collaboration with experts from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation.

Ms. Na-anya emphasized that the leading causes of death in Thailand include respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, heart conditions, high blood pressure, and accidents. Many patients or injured individuals may experience sudden respiratory failure, and if left untreated for more than four minutes, even if revived, they could suffer irreversible brain damage.







Timely and accurate first aid, as well as swift transfer to medical professionals or healthcare facilities, significantly increase survival chances and help patients return to a normal life. As a result, first aid and basic life support training are essential for equipping individuals with the correct knowledge and hands-on skills to provide immediate assistance.

Recognizing the importance of these skills, the Disease Prevention and Control Division organized this CPR and first aid workshop to ensure participants gain the necessary expertise to provide effective emergency care before professional medical help arrives.

The training session included both theoretical and practical components, allowing participants to apply their learning through hands-on individual practice to enhance their proficiency in life-saving techniques.



































