New 10-day quarantine policy will drive return of foreign visitors to Thailand

The Ministry of Public Health has given its approval to a National Quarantine Policy and floated the idea of cutting mandatory quarantine down to 10 days.







At a meeting of the National Contagious Diseases Commission, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul remarked that COVID-19 prevention measures must also work hand-in-hand with economic rehabilitation efforts, saying the country should be opened to foreign visitors for tourism and investment.

The commission went on to approve a National Quarantine Policy designed to support long term economic recovery using three approaches – adequate quarantine systems, unified national and provincial level mechanisms for managing periods of quarantine under the care of the commission and its provincial extensions, and development of integrated data systems to support efforts.

Distinguished members of the body also gave a nod to cutting the present 14 day quarantine down to 10 days, with closer post-quarantine measures to substitute for the reduced number of days. The idea is to be put to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration. (NNT)









