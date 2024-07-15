Near disaster as locomotive collides with chemical-laden truck in Laem Chabang

LAEM CHABANG, Thailand – A 200-ton locomotive collided with an 18-wheeler chemical truck at an automated railway crossing in the Laem Chabang Port area on July 12. The impact caused the two chemical tanks to topple off the trailer, crushing a Mitsubishi 4-wheel pickup truck nearby.







Upon inspection, both chemical tanks were found intact, with no signs of leakage or damage. Port authorities cordoned off the area to prevent unauthorized access, and recovery operations for the tanks were subsequently carried out.

Initial investigations included examining the accident site and questioning all drivers involved to gather additional information for further legal action.





































